New Music: Parker Releases “Dynamite”

DJ and dance music producer Parker releases his brand-new track, “Dynamite,” the third single from his upcoming LP, Gateway.

Parker explains, “‘Dynamite’ was one of the first records I made for my upcoming album. It captures everything I was feeling and even what people were feeling during such a hard time last year. I hope this record helps you as much as it helped me.”

Parker burst onto the music scene with the release of his official remix of The Chainsmokers’ “Hope,” featuring Winona Oak. The Chainsmokers introduced the remix at Ultra Music Festival, resulting in more than 3.2 million streams on Spotify.

Rather than doing nothing, during the pandemic, Parker used his time to write new material for his debut album, featuring encouraging, upbeat songs such as “Stand Up,” featuring Lisa Cimorelli, collecting more than 500,000 streams almost overnight.

As a DJ, Parker has shared the stage with dance music’s crème de la crème, including Zedd, Skrillex, Diplo, and Dillon Francis. He’s toured Canada and performed at EDC Las Vegas, EDC Mexico, and EDC China. Wherever he performs, Parker emphasizes developing relationships with fans of his music.

“Dynamite” opens on a majestic, resonant piano topped by a posh female voice imbuing the lyrics with opulent timbres. As the synths shimmer and oscillate on reverberating layers of sound, the tune glows and thrums with dazzling textures. The ebb and rise of the song, from gleaming and melodic to hefty surges of pulsating colors, gives the track luscious shifting flavors.

Simultaneously softly elegant and thunderously alluring, “Dynamite” rolls out on dazzling percussive momentum fused with potent washes of electrifying dance music.

