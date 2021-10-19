Music Premiere: Queera Nightly Unveils “Pillow Talk”

Bay Area musician and nightlife performer Queera Nightly introduces “Pillow Talk,” a track from the upcoming EP, The Girl Who Fell, Part II, releasing October 20 via OIM Records.

Talking about the EP, Nightly shares, “These songs are personal for me, reflections of a moment on my life when I was lost. It was me who was chasing her, her freedom and softness and expression. And when we finally met eyes, it was as though we had never been apart. Heaven and Hell. Love and Violence.”

The Girl Who Fell, Part II continues the story initiated in Part I: “Out of the cold light of her father’s kingdom, the girl who fell finds herself more lost than ever. It was painfully slow and all at once. An explosion of euphoria and fear that pushed her out. She ran into the darkness, eager to love and be loved. Eager to discover herself.”

“Pillow Talk” opens on low-slung gleaming guitar colors flowing into a retro-flavored alt-rock melody riding a thick bassline and tight percussion. Subtle hints of SoCal alt-country stream through the tune, giving it a deliciously oozing feel.

Nightly’s plush, creamy voice imbues the lyrics with gentle quixotic textures, rich and warm with deep emotions. Indulgent vocal harmonies add glowing complex suffusions, adding to the tantalizing cashmere surfaces of the lyrics.

“You know I love Pillow talk / You know I care / And when it comes to making love / Nobody takes me there / You know I love our Pillow talk / You know I care / And when it comes to Pillow talk / I promise to be there.”

There’s a luscious yearning essence to “Pillow Talk,” infusing the song with a poignant desire for love, along with the disenchantment found in wayward lovers.

The blend of jangly guitars, rolling harmonic textures, and the velvety tones of Queera Nightly offer dreamy, bewitching layers of music.

