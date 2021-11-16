NIN3S Releases Debut Single/Music Video – “So Far So Close”

Experimental jazz electronica artist NIN3S released his debut track/music video, “So Far So Close,” just a few days ago via Dorado Records.

“So Far So Close” is lifted from NIN3S’ upcoming debut album, Hopeyard, slated for release in spring 2022 on Dorado Records. Hopeyard features a dazzling array of musicians, including Francesca Lombardo, Teal, Matt Cooper, South African Zulu singer Toshi, and others.

Talking about the project, NIN3S shares, “This new project is the end and the beginning, my life compressed into music, with different and contrasting moods, emotions and stories. I stopped touring as Uner two years ago just before lockdown and my life changed. It was a hard process, but NIN3S is about my journey to creative fulfillment, reconnecting to the piano and my classical roots, and experimenting with electronic and organic instrumentation. We go back to the origins, where the end is the beginning again.”

Formerly known as the DJ and producer Under, NIN3S is a classically trained pianist, studio wizard, composer, arranger, and songwriter. The title of the song – “So Far So Close” – derives from ancient South American folklore, encompassing the story of a man who whistles. Even though he sounds far away, he materializes right behind you.

“So Far So Close” travels on drifting piano tones riding dual percussive grooves, one slow, the other rapid and syncopated. Distant voices give the song an eerie sensation, followed by gliding textures juxtaposed against the jazz-laced and deliciously tailored drums of Matt Cooper.

The video, by Fauna Nocturna/Cubica Creative, depicts surreal images of fiber optic-like lights moving over rising and falling topography.

Simultaneously wistful and bewitching, “So Far So Close” blends melancholic, wafting piano timbres with breezy percussion into hypnotic tiers of sound.

