New Music: chasing luma introduces debut single – “bittersweet”

Alt-pop artist chasing luma, aka Luke MacDonald, unveils his debut single, “bittersweet.”

chasing luma shares, “‘bittersweet’ was the song that made me decide to make the chasing luma project. For a long while I was really lost and not sure what sounded like ‘me.’ So, I tried to forget everything I knew about making music and start from nothing – I was making at least one song a day and so much of it was… not great. In 2019, I made the first version of ‘bittersweet’, and something clicked for me, it was a really special moment – I felt so many new ideas come at me at once! Without being too revealing, ‘bittersweet’ is about being at a crossroads in the world and struggling to find your truth. It’s about asking yourself if it’s worth it to abandon everything you know, or to stay in your comfort zone; knowing you want more out of life, but not knowing quite how to get it yet – being aware that you’ll probably be happier if you follow your heart and ambition but being a bit timid of the cost of that.”

At the age of eight, chasing luma discovered the guitar and the gee-whiz of songwriting. Later, he produced dance and electronic music, achieving Gold-certified success. Yet something was missing. Looking inside himself, he reignited his passion for art and redefined his musical path.

“bittersweet” opens on pulsating colors backed by emerging synths. As the rhythm enters, the tune takes on latency and then attains culmination when the harmonics take hold – plush layers of electronic music merging with indie-pop savors. A tasty breakdown, topped by filtered vocals, shifts the flow of the music, followed by ramping back up to delicious, sonic textures.

It’s a grand song, plush and graceful, while also very alluring. chasing luma’s voice, at once easy to listen to, smooth, and vibrant is one of those earworm voices that fit the song perfectly, making a good song superb.

With “bittersweet,” chasing luma delivers a bewitching musical concoction – a scrummy blend of pop and dance music, along with infectious vocals.

