Movie Reviews

Sundance 2021: ‘Coda’ is a heartwarming, coming-of-age drama about listening without hearing

Pathé Films
Jon Negroni

Jon Negroni is the author of The Pixar Theory and the novel Killerjoy, plus he hosts the weekly movie review podcast Cinemaholics and is the box office columnist for Atom Tickets. He's looking to get some sleep eventually.

Previous Article‘Concrete Rose’ review: Angie Thomas revisits Garden Heights in ‘The Hate U Give’ prequel
Next ArticleWhat you need to know to get excited for Netflix’s ‘Shadow and Bone’