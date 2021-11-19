Top 51 episodes of ‘Supernatural’

Supernatural has a lot of episodes. Not counting these 51, there’s still 276 left on the table. In the couple of weeks it took to come up with this list, right up until the very early hours of today, I kept remembering really good episodes that probably deserve to be somewhere in the middle of this list. Episodes like “Into the Mystic,” “Born Under a Bad Sign,” or “Hell’s Angel.”

I guess that just means these 51 episodes are really good, right? Here’s something important to know—a lot of these episodes could switch places with each other and it wouldn’t matter. They’re quality is pretty much equal, and showcases a wide-range of why Supernatural even lasted for a ridiculous number of episodes. From it’s comedic misadventures, it’s absolutely tragic moments, and to it’s frequent journeys into the absurd and meta, Supernatural‘s ability to keep things fresh even in the later seasons is quite a feat. These episodes represent the best of how TV can move you, surprise you, and challenge your expectations at every turn. A lot the episodes that made this list mark drastic turns for the show, as Supernatural took necessary pivots in order to stay on air during its long run.

And though there are not many episodes on this list from Seasons 13, 14, or 15, the ones that do make it still proved that the fabric of the show lasted all the way until the end. On this one year anniversary of the show officially ending, we take a look back at the quintessential (at this moment) list of the top 51 episodes (and no, “Lebanon’s” number is not a typo—you’ll understand as you move down the list).

50. “Lebanon” (14×13)

“Lebanon” finally sees the return of John Winchester and Jeffery Dean Morgan. The episode marks 300 for Supernatural; such a milestone gives the show a chance to reflect on how far the brothers have come since Season 1. Having a pre-show era John appear in the Season 14 timeline allows for that kind of reflection, and gives the brothers a chance at closure with their father. Despite the many times each brother has tried to quit the hunting life, here they’re able to claim it as their calling, content in where they are in life. It also shows how much Sam and Dean don’t necessarily need their father anymore; they’ve come a long way without him, and they still came out the other side. The episode’s ambition (bringing in elements of a time paradox) is notable, but clumsy in the attempt. However, seeing Mary and John embrace on screen for the first time is well worth the convoluted explanation for how John appears in Season 14.—Katey Stoetzel

49. “Pilot” (1×01)

The pilot sets up Supernatural in a simplistic way. While two brothers hunt anything that goes bump in the night, they begin their long search for their father with the infamous line, “Dad went on a hunting trip, and he hasn’t been home in a few days.” We get to know the brother’s feelings about hunting and the dynamic between the two, while they also run into their first problems with law enforcement, a common theme that will follow them for a while. But we also see them pick locks and make smooth escapes, highlighting their hunting skills and the non-conventional type of childhood they had. The pilot introduces the show well as we get an idea of who Sam and Dean Winchester are, leaving the possibilities of what this show could become wide open.—Chelsie Derman

48. “The Benders” (1×15)

For a show about the supernatural, “The Benders” was the first episode to upend our expectations and make the monster-of-the-week just a family of psychotic humans. “The Benders” served as a way to say that sometimes humans can be the worst monsters. It hits common themes—Dean’s still saving his little brother from his impending doom, the brothers still get themselves in trouble, and then break some laws getting out of it. This is something that happens over and over again in Supernatural, but this is the first time Sam’s actually been kidnapped, and Dean has to come to the rescue. The episode foreshadows later episodes when Dean tells Sam to never go missing again, but with a show like Supernatural, things are not in the character’s favor.—CD

The CW

47. “Tall Tales” (2×15)

“Tall Tales” really lets us see how the petty side of the Winchesters. This humorous episode takes a neat narrative structure as Sam and Dean both retell a story to Bobby, but share the story in vastly different ways, dramatizing and changing the finer details of what really happened. The episode introduces both the trickster—later discovered to be Gabriel, who makes appearances in many of the comedic episodes—and gives Bobby more to do, who later serves as a father-figure to Sam and Dean. The show certainly had some comedic relief before, but “Tall Tales” is the first episode packed with comedy wall-to-wall, the usual serious tone non-existent.—CD

46. “Regarding Dean” (12×11)

The Winchesters have been up against so much, but they had yet to face a memory-erasing spell until “Regarding Dean.” In the episode, Dean slowly loses his identity, a devastating and shocking reality that could happen to anyone. Everything that defines Dean, everything about hunting and family diminishes until Dean’s left as an empty shell who remembers nothing about who he once was. The episode starts off funny, seeing Dean forget the simplest things like a lamp, but the humor soon slips into horror as by the end Dean’s hardly himself anymore. For once, we get to see Dean in a new light, not this badass hunter ready to save the day. Instead, he’s much more vulnerable and clueless to everything supernatural, offering up the question that without hunting, who really is Dean?—CD

45. “Reading is Fundamental” (7×21)

Sometimes, all you need for an episode to be good is a great introduction to a new character. Enter Kevin Tran in “Reading is Fundamental.” Kevin’s a serious academic teenager on the brink of an anxiety attack, so when he’s called as the next Prophet of the Lord, things turn for the worse for him. This is also the first introduction to the Word of God tablets, as Kevin is called to transcribe the Levitathan tablet. Osric Chau brings a fresh new energy to the show—we haven’t seen the last of him, even if the show eventually doesn’t know how to utilize him later.—KS

44. “Our Father, Who Aren’t in Heaven” (15×08)

Season 15’s best episode, “Our Father, Who Aren’t in Heaven,” finally brought back Adam, the third Winchester brother who was in Hell for 10 seasons after being the vessel for the archangel Michael. Adam’s extensive stint in Hell became a popular in-joke throughout the fandom, so much so that any return for the character would feel a bit on the fan-service side. However, thanks to Jake Abel’s dual performance as both Adam and Michael, two wholly different characters stuck inside the same body who have become intertwined completely, the return in the final season felt heavy and grounded, a prime example of a mistake Sam and Dean never bothered to fix. Adam’s understanding but wholly unflinching anger toward the brothers is a bittersweet reality for the Winchesters.—KS

43. “The Kids Are Alright” (3×02)

“The Kids Are Alright” packs an emotional punch early in Season 3 as Dean weighs the consequences of the demon deal he made with a future he could have had. Teasing that Ben could be Dean’s son puts Dean in a familiar yet totally foreign dynamic, when Dean gets his first taste of domestic life. It’s interesting seeing Dean and Ben interact as they are so similar, further emphasing how Dean’s big brother role to Sam is similar to a parent’s.—CD

42. “Stuck in the Middle (With You)” (12×12)

“Stuck in the Middle (With You)” follows a non-linear story structure, adding in chapter titles and clever cuts from the editing room to give this Season 12 episode a refreshing take on a typical hunt. The episode brings together all the major players of the season to the table, and introduces Princes of Hell in the form of Ramiel, one of those fun one episode villains you wish had stuck around longer. There’s also a bit of retconning happening here with Crowley and how exactly he took over as King of Hell, eventually leading to the reappearance of the Colt. While “Stuck in the Middle (With You)” moves at a engaging pace, the betrayal from Mary Winchester stops it in its tracks, making it all the more hurtful to watch as she aligns herself with Arthur and the British Men of Letters. Mary’s revival at the end of Season 11 put Season 12 on a personal level, and “Stuck in the Middle (With You)” makes the most out of emphasizing how personal it can get.—KS

41. “The Usual Suspects” (2×07)

In custody and under police scrutiny, Sam and Dean engage in a ghost hunt during “The Usual Suspects,” a fun case-of-the-week that guest stars Linda Blair. It’s always interesting to see the Winchesters go up against police officers and still manage a smooth escape. And in this episode, we see how Sam and Dean’s minds think alike, approaching the hunt the same way but while in two separate rooms. Not to mention the infamous scene where Dean confesses on tape that ghosts and shapeshifters are real and the police officers stare at him like he’s lost his mind. This is also a rare episode in that the ghost is not the monster, but rather a human is.—CD

40. “Celebrating the Life of Asa Fox” (12×06)

One of Supernatural‘s biggest faults is how often it didn’t utilize its ensemble. Despite its many seasons, the world of the show often feels too small when it’s usually focused on just Sam, Dean, and Cas in every single story line. “Celebrating the Life of Asa Fox” is a great example of how the world can expand into the lives of other hunters, and how Sam and Dean’s movements throughout the community affect this fringe group of people. We only get to know Asa Fox for a few minutes in the cold open—a young Asa is saved from a monster by Mary Winchester many years ago, and as he grows up and enters the life of a hunter, it feels like we know him. When he dies at the end of the cold open during a hunt, it’s more tragic than half of Sam and Dean’s many deaths. Because of Mary’s connection to Asa, this is a chance for Season 12 to explore Mary’s feelings on life and death when she attends Asa’s funeral, stuck in a room full of other hunters, all celebrating the life of a side character that represents the fragile existence of our main characters.—KS

39. “No Rest For the Wicked” (3×16)

“No Rest for the Wicked” marks Dean’s first real “death” in the show when the terms of his demon deal reach their end. At the time, death still seemed permanent and inevitable. Sam and Dean say their first goodbye to each other, and Dean admits to Sam that they’re each other’s weaknesses. Sam and Dean belt out Jon Bon Jovi’s “Wanted Dead or Alive” while on their way to confront Lilith in a touching tribute to their brotherhood. Even in a short season, “No Rest for the Wicked” sets up the show in a great way to introduce angels by having Dean go to hell, affecting the course of the rest of the show.—CD

The CW

38. “LARP and the Real Girl” (8×11)

Charlie’s return is a full-blown nerd fantasy, and a welcome opportunity to see Sam and Dean have a bit of fun. The case in “LARP and the Real Girl” isn’t particularly interesting, but watching Charlie further bond with Sam and Dean is always a treat, and Sam and Dean’s mutual affection for Charlie is super endearing. There’s plenty of fun to be had in this mid-Season 8 episode, a departure from the tedious arguments happening between the brothers throughout the first half of Season 8 regarding Sam’s break from the hunting life.—KS

37. “ScoobyNatural” (13×16)

It’s amazing that “ScoobyNatural” exists. An animated crossover episode with Scooby-Doo sounds more like a Season 3 episode, but “ScoobyNatural” is a breath of fresh air in a lackluster Season 13. All of the voice work is phenomenal. Fred is voiced by Frank Welker, who has been voicing Fred for decades. Daphne and Velma are voiced by Grey DeLisle and Kate Micucci respectively, both of whom voice the characters in Scooby-Doo’s current form. Shaggy is voiced by Matthew Lillard, who played the character in the live-action films and has done subsequent voice work in the recent series, while Welker also voices Scooby. Scooby-Doo and Supernatural easily co-exist with each other, seamlessly intertwining elements from both shows to give us a fun and clever out-of-the-box episode late in Supernatural‘s run.—KS

36. “Lazarus Rising” (4×01)

As soon as Season 4 begins, it’s a whole new ballgame. Production and the scale of the story soared, and from Dean’s first breaths as he breaks out of his coffin, “Lazarus Rising” doesn’t stop. Season 4 is Dean’s story—most of it is told from his perspective since a lot of the mystery of the season is about Sam and what he’s been up to lately. The Season 4 premiere episode establishes that really quickly as we follow Dean as he comes back to life and finds Bobby. Sam’s location is a mystery to both Dean and Bobby, as well as to us, and the fact that we have to track him down keeps him strictly on the outside of this narrative. But that’s what makes this season great—already we’re working in mystery and dark intrigue, so that by the time Castiel makes his grand entrance, Season 4 is already on the way to becoming one of the greatest seasons.—KS

35. “O, Brother, Where Art Though?”/”The Devil in the Details” (11×09 & 11×10)

The fallout from Season 5’s “Swan Song” never really resolved itself when it comes to Sam’s experience in Lucifer’s cage. His trauma is swept under the rug in Season 7 and seemingly dispatched onto Cas instead. Season 11’s two-part mid-season finale “O, Brother, Where Art Thou?” and “The Devil in the Details” rectifies this when it brings Mark Pellegrino back as Lucifer. Convinced he’s been receiving visions from God, Sam journeys back to The Cage to ask Lucifer for details on how to defeat The Darkness. By bringing Pellegrino back, the two episodes take us on an in-depth exploration of Sam himself, as “The Devil in the Details” walks us through important moments of Sam’s history as Lucifer tries to once again convince Sam to say yes to being his vessel. The mid-season finales end with a shocking twist that sets off a new set of episode arcs that lets Misha Collins stretch is acting abilities, taking on Lucifer himself.—KS

34. “Fan Fiction” (10×05)

Once you shatter the 4th wall, there’s really nothing you can’t get away with. Season 10’s 200th episode is an ode to the fans as it embraces the fandom that had kept the show on the air for 200 episodes. “Fan Fiction” dabbles in musical episode shenanigans, although you won’t hear any melodies from Jensen Ackles or Jared Padalecki. High school students that are fans of Chuck’s “Supernatural” books put on a school play adaptation of them, covering all aspects of fan culture, including a hilarious moment where Dean witnesses the onstage Dean and Castiel making out, a shoutout to the Destiel shippers. Chuck himself even makes an appearance as appreciation to the students for loving his work, but he doesn’t show up until Sam and Dean have already left, and the air about him has become a bit more .. righteous. Though Rob Benedict won’t return to Supernatural until 11×20, his appearance at the end of “Fan Fiction” is the first canon nod to the fact that Chuck is God, an apt time to confirm it as the idea sprouted in fandom circles.—KS

33. “Everybody Hates Hitler” (8×13)

Monster-of-the-week episodes that make use of great secondary characters elevate the quality of an episode in every aspect. Adam Rose plays Aaron Bass, a young Jewish man who has inherited his grandfather’s Golem so that he can help fight the Nazi necromancers of the Thule Society. “Everybody Hates Hitler” simultaneously introduces a new mythology with many avenues to explore and seemingly wraps it up in one episode. However, it’s an entertaining episode, and Aaron Bass proves himself to be a worthy guest character (so much so that Adam Rose’s brief appearance in a later season did not live up to the character’s potential). It also marks the first time Sam and Dean step into the bunker, establishing Sam and Dean’s new home base for the rest of the season.—KS

32. “The Great Escapist” (8×21)

Pretty much any episode that introduces a new recurring character is going to be good. “The Great Escapist” gives us our first look at Metatron, God’s scribe. Sam and Dean travel to Colorado to meet with someone who might have answers to something Kevin found in his research. Sam’s condition from the trials worsens as the episode goes on, to a point where he’s deliriously recalling very specific details of his childhood. Kevin and Metaron’s story collide by episode’s end, as Kevin secures the rest of the demon tablet, and Metatron saves him from Crowley. Cas’ side of the story takes on a curious bit of sequences, as he evades the angels by hiding out in identical locations of Biggersons. —KS

31. “The Man Who Would Be King” (6×20)

Castiel’s narration and perspective make this episode a great one, finally giving us insight into the questionable steps Cas has taken in Season 6. “The Man Who Would Be King” is a portrait of an angel who’s wings grew too big—Castiel’s arrogance led to Sam being pulled from hell without his soul, and set Cas on this journey to eventually aligning with Crowley. His conflict within himself about why he’s betraying the Winchesters and his pleads to God to help him understand his actions make Cas more human than he’s ever been. However, he’s blinded by the freedom of free will, and believes, without an answer from God, that what he’s doing must be the right thing. Despite Dean’s pleas for Cas to stop going down the path he’s on, Cas doubles down on how angels know better than humans, and continues forward in his alliance with Crowley. Cas is an inconsistent character, but when the show explores his righteousness and struggles with humanity, Cas becomes a dynamic one, miles ahead of the bumbling fish-out-of-water routine he occupies for most of the show.—KS

30. “Hunter Heroici” (8×08)

Cas wants to become a hunter, so Sam and Dean take him on a hunt that involves deaths of the cartoon variety. “Hunter Heroici” perfectly blends the world of Supernatural with the tropes and references found in cartoons, bringing them to life in the real world. Hearts are shaped like hearts, and anvils fall from the ceiling of a building to crush your enemies. Despite some tedious flashbacks to Sam’s time with Amelia, “Hunter Heroici” is a fun venture into the world of the absurd and cartoonish, providing some levity to Castiel’s awkward return from Purgatory.—KS

29. “Just My Imagination” (11×08)

This late in the show’s run, anytime Supernatural could explore aspects of the brothers on a deeper level was always welcome. “Just My Imagination” is a great example—we know Sam was lonely growing up, and resented the hunter lifestyle even as Dean embraced it. “Just My Imagination” leans into what we already knew of Sam and expounds on it, flashing back to a really young Sam, and the times he was left behind in a random hotel, where he would conjure up an imaginary friend to talk to. What he didn’t know, and soon finds out in this episode, is that Sully, his imaginary friend, was very real. Not only does this episode explore Sam on a deeper level, it also features an interesting new creature, the Zanna. The Zanna appear as kids’ imaginary friends when they’re feeling lonely, and help them until they don’t need it anymore. An even more interesting concept than the Zanna is the fact that someone’s murdering them, and Sam and Dean set out to save a group of creatures they can’t see, while Sam reflects on the time he told Sully to go away forever.—KS

The CW

28. “The End” (5×04)

Dean has his second time-travelling trip in “The End,” but this time he meets face-to-face with his future self. Sam and Dean have gone their separate ways, leaving Dean to get swept away by angel time magic to see what might happen if Dean waits too long to say “yes” to being the archangel Michael’s vessel. Dean from 2009 cannot believe the actions his future self makes, appalled by his indifference to leading his friends to their deaths as a diversion. We also see what happens when Sam says yes to Lucifer, foreshadowing the season finale, and giving Jared Padalecki a chance to stretch his acting chops as Lucifer. The episode emphasizes that, with one small decision, the future can change drastically. When all is said and done, a single phone call is enough for the two brothers to find their way back to each other; for now, they’re are on the same page again.—CD

27. “First Born” (9×11)

Sam and Cas don’t often get solo stories together. “First Born” features the two teaming up since Sam essentially kicked Dean out of the bunker for the whole deal he made regarding the angel possessing Sam for the first half of the season. Cas and Sam are still dealing with the fallout from that possession, as Cas helps Sam extract what’s left of Gadreel’s grace from him. These two characters have made questionable decisions in the past in the name of good intention, and seeing them accept each other’s mistakes and growth is a welcome treat, proving the need for more Cas and Sam storylines in the future. Meanwhile, Dean’s depression leads him to Cain, a wondrously gruff Timothy Omundson. This episode sets Season 9 off onto its new seasonal arc when Cain introduces the Mark of Cain.—KS

26. “Nightshifter” (2×12)

Shapeshifters return in “Nightshifter,” a fun monster-of-the-week episode that shows what happens when non-hunters try to fight monsters on their own. Trapped inside a bank, Dean and Sam must keep a group of civilians safe as a shapeshifter tries to escape the surrounded building. This is also the first time we meet FBI Agent Victor Henrikson, who’s been tracking Sam and Dean’s whereabouts since the first time we met a shapeshifter in “Skin,” and believes the brothers are keeping people hostage inside. Sam and Dean’s escape from the FBI features a great sequence set to Styx’s “Renegade,” and ending with Dean’s very apt summary of their situation—”we’re screwed,” he says, before pulling out of the bank’s parking garage.—CD

25. “The Monster at the End of this Book” (4×18)

A commentary on fandom? An introspection on its own episodes? “The Monster at the End of this Book” introduces us to Chuck, a prophet of the lord ;) masquerading as a fantasy author. The kicker? He’s writing stories about Sam and Dean, based off visions he’s been getting of their life. It’s a silly romp down memory lane as the show pokes fun at itself and some of its worst episodes. The odd bit about it is that it does also feature Lilith, and weirdly promises a showdown between Sam and Lilith here. The goofiness of the episode never makes that showdown believable, though Sam and Lilith do interact. The importance of this though furthers the question of free will and fate, and the self-fulfilling prophecies Sam keeps circling around. These themes follow Sam and Dean throughout the rest of Season 4 and Season 5, and this first true meta exploration of Supernatural furthers a mythology of its own right.—KS

24. “In the Beginning” (4×03)

Time travel first arises in “In the Beginning,” an episode that takes Dean to the 1970s. This episode expands what we thought knew of these characters and the events that set them on that hunting journey back in the pilot, connecting the Winchesters to the supernatural much earlier than we thought. Dean learns about his mother’s hunting past and the deal she made with Azazel, the yellow-eyed demon who would eventually kill her. It also explains why Azazel had such an interest in Sam specifically. Dean gets to interact with both younger versions of his parents, as well as meet family he never knew existed.—CD

23. “Safe House” (11×16)

Bobby’s death is continuously undermined every time he’s brought back as a ghost, an alternate version of himself, or a soul trapped in hell. But in “Safe House,” Jim Beaver returns for a series of flashbacks (also featuring Rufus!) regarding a house the two friends investigated some time during Season 4. In the present day, Sam and Dean investigate the same house, and the parallel stories complement each other nicely, ramping up to a point that Dean might have seen past Bobby in the same room with him, as the Soul Eater’s nest exists outside of time. It’s a more touching tribute to Bobby’s contribution to the show, a poignant exploration of the lives we leave behind, and the people who follow in our footsteps.—KS

22. “After School Special” (4×13)

Flashback episodes on Supernatural are always a treat, and Season 4’s “After School Special” gave us another look at Colin Ford’s young Sam Winchester. Visiting an old school of theirs, Sam and Dean investigate a case of ghost possession while flashbacks reveal Sam’s loneliness and desire to achieve something beyond hunting monsters. It’s a poignant exploration of Sam, especially when Ford’s bright-eyed yet sullen version of Sam is contrasted with the present-day brooding and traumatized Sam portrayed by Jared Padalecki. “After School Special” hits even harder when considering the placement of the episode in the season—only three episodes separate this and “I Know What You Did Last Summer,” which features the revelation of Sam’s dark path in Season 4. Past and present meet when Sam thanks his old teacher for inspiring him to go to college, capturing a transcendent moment of two Sams overlapping each other: Confronted by the desires of his younger self, Sam’s current path toward darkness stretches before him as an ominous inevitability grows stronger—there’s no turning back now.—KS

21. “The Rapture” (4×20)

Jimmy Novak makes his first proper appearance in “The Rapture,” a late Season 4 entry that provides necessary insight into the man who became Castiel’s vessel. Through Jimmy, we learn more about the consent to possess process, but the ramifications are not that holy. Despite using the word “consent,” we see how much Castiel manpiulates Jimmy into saying yes, an important factor when it comes to Season 5. Sam’s demon blood drinking is finally revealed to both Dean and Cas, which leads right into the next episode when Sam gets locked in the panic room for a detox. “The Rapture” rightly expands what we know of angels, deepening the mythology of the show even more.—CD

The CW

20. “Jus in Bello” (3×12)

Who doesn’t love a single location episode? Season 3’s “Jus in Bello” trapped Sam and Dean in a small town police station, finally caught by FBI Agent Victor Henriksen. After two seasons of pursuing the brothers for crimes he thinks they committed, it was time for Victor’s baptism by fire. This scenario set up by the episode—Lilith’s demons hot on the trail of Sam and Dean while they’re sitting ducks—is a perfect way to bring Victor into the fold. Limiting Sam and Dean’s resources for fighting demons while also dealing with the human threat inside showcases the brother’s ingenuity and trying patience. It also features a wonderful scene between Victor and Dean reaching an understanding of each other. While it was fun to see Victor finally learn of the supernatural, it doesn’t last long. Lilith makes her first appearance at episode’s end, sending a message to Sam and Dean by killing those left at the police station, including Victor, and further signifying that no one connected to the Winchesters is safe.—KS

19. “Dark Side of the Moon” (5×16)

Still having trouble with coming to terms with Sam’s role in the apocalypse and his actions in Season 4, Dean is forced to contend with the unthinkable—what happens after you die? He better think fast, because within minutes of the episode starting, both Sam and Death have been shot in their motel room, and die within seconds. “Dark Side of the Moon” gives us a glimpse of heaven, and how it’s made up of your best memories. The tension between the brothers only grows thicker as the episode goes on, as Dean grows resentful that some of Sam’s memories don’t include him. Castiel sends them on a mission to find Joshua, who might have information regarding God’s whereabouts. This trek through heaven turns into a bitter fight between the brothers, one where Dean continuously turns Sam into the bad guy. Dean’s existential crisis and bitterness about his place in the world dangerously teeters this episode, so much so that “Dark Side of the Moon” ends with one of the most heartbreaking moments of the show—Dean tossing away the Samulet. Despite the bitterness found here, this episode still features some beautiful moments featuring Mary, Ash, and Pamela. It’s also a set-up for the emotional gut punch of “Swan Song,” so we understand why things had to go bad here.—KS

18. “Bad Day at Black Rock” (3×03)

Though she proved to not be that interesting of a character, Bella makes her grand entrance in “Bad Day at Black Rock.” This iconic episode’s premise involves a rabbit’s foot, and lets Jared Padalecki dabble in great physical comedy as Sam’s luck continues to run out as the brothers are chased by a pair of supernatural bounty hunters hired by Gordon Walker. The rabbits foot acts as the episode’s macguffin, leading to a series of darkly comedic comeuppances, all revolving around Lauren Cohan’s Bella Talbot. In her first episode, Bella proves to be a formidable opponent to Sam and Dean, as long as their luck was rotten.—KS

17. “Death’s Door” (7×10)

All good things must come to an end. Bobby’s significance to the world of Supernatural is highlighted in his swan song hour, “Death’s Door.” In this episode, we travel through Bobby’s head while he’s on his deathbed, reliving the important moments of his life, and we really get to see how much Sam and Dean meant to him. It also pulls back the curtain on Bobby’s abusive childhood, giving insight into why Bobby feared having kids himself. In the end, Bobby was like a second father to Sam and Dean—the scene where Bobby plays catch with a ten-year-old Dean instead of practicing shooting like John Winchester wanted them to do is further proof of that. Bobby’s favorite memory is really simple and touching—watching Sam and Dean be brothers, arguing over movie snacks. For once, Sam and Dean do not talk about anything related to hunting, and just act like any other sibling would. Though he would continue to make appearances throughout the rest of the show in flashbacks or as alternate versions of the character, our Bobby takes his final bow in “Death’s Door,” a strong, emotional send off in an otherwise lackluster season.—CD

16. “What Is and What Should Not Be” (2×20)

“What is and What Should Not Be” gives us a close-up look on what Dean pictures as his “ideal life” when he finds himself in an alternate reality that’s almost too perfect. In the Dijin-crafted reality, hunting never consumed the Winchester’s life. Mary Winchester is still alive. Dean’s married to someone who gets him, and Sam proposes to Jess, who’s still very much alive. This late Season 2 episode emphasizes the lengths Dean will go to for Sam, even if that means giving up his ideal life—a perfect set up leading into the heartbreaking two-part season finale.—CD

15. “Changing Channels” (5×08)

“Changing Channels” takes us through various TV genres and spoofs when Sam and Dean find themselves trapped in TV scenarios. It’s the work of the trickster, a welcome return for Richard Speight, Jr., and closes out this trilogy of trickster shenanigans after Season 1’s “Tall Tales” and Season 3’s “Mystery Spot.” But this isn’t entirely a case-of-the-week episode—the season’s plot is brought into the fold when the trickster is revealed to be Gabriel, the archangel. Gabriel attempts to teach Sam and Dean a lesson in accepting their “roles” in the apocalypse. The episode may seem silly—with Sam and Dean transported to TV land and ending up in a sitcom, a murder mystery, and a hospital romance called Dr. Sexy, MD—but it also serves as a harsh reminder of Sam and Dean’s biblical destiny that was set in motion years before they were even born.—CD

14. “Sacrifice” (8×23)

The final shot of Season 8 is one of Supernatural‘s most profound moments. The angels falling from the sky is both a beautiful and tragic scene, as the fall means huge implications for Season 9. It also is steeped in great character moments for Castiel, who has spent all of Season 8 trying to make up for his actions during Season 7. Cas tries so hard to be a good person that he blindly follows the instruction of an angel he just met, leading to the downfall of his people. For the brothers, “Sacrifice” is the culmination of the “closing the gates of hell” arc that got the show back on track after Season 7. Sam’s attempts to heal Crowley gives us an engaging dynamic between them, exploring layers to an already well-crafted frenemy relationship. While Sam and Deal still manage to put themselves ahead of the fate of the world, Dean stopping Sam from completing the trial goes down as one of the best brother moments in the show’s history.—KS

13. “Something Wicked This Way Comes” (1×18)

“Something Wicked This Way Comes” gives insight into what Sam and Dean’s childhood looked like, on their own in motel rooms while their dad went on hunts. Dean was always responsible for Sam’s safety, even though he was just a kid himself. He also had to make sure to feed Sam, to take care of him like a parent would. The episode drew comparisons between two boys in the present day—both brothers—and how similar they are to a younger Sam and Dean, highlighting the importance of their relationship even more.—CD

12. “Weekend at Bobby’s” (6×04)

This early Season 6 episode finally gives Bobby his due. “Weekend at Bobby’s” is a comedic and at times tragic divergent from the main plot as we follow Bobby’s side of the story during a typical hunt. While Sam and Dean appear as a voice on the other end of a phone call or in brief on screen scenes, this is Bobby’s story through and through. It also fleshes out his friendship with Rufus by showing their camaraderie and the reasons for why their friendship fell apart. Jodie also makes brief appearances to showcase how the underworld of supernatural investigations unfold in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. “Weekend at Bobby’s” is proof that Supernatural had so much more in its engine to expand even more to its talented group of secondary characters, but we’ll always have this weekend.—KS

The CW

11. “Skin” (1×06)

“Skin”features the show’s first shapeshifters, and it’s also when the brothers first get noticed by the police, leading to a multiple season man-hunt for them. The episode introduces us to Sam’s old friend from Stanford, Becky, who is completely oblivious to the supernatural. Adding someone from Sam’s past to the episode highlights the stark difference between the life he desperately wants and the one he finds himself in. The focus on a shapeshifter creature provides a great horror element to the proceedings, including some gruesome body horror and a sick and tragic mentality for the creature. By episode’s end, Sam and Dean acknowledge they’re “freaks” because they’re not like others who can create close attachments with people due to their hunting lifestyle.—CD

10. “On the Head of a Pin” (4×16)

Dean’s experience in hell is finally revealed in “On the Head of a Pin” when Alastair, hell’s resident torturer, makes his appearance topside. It’s also one of the darkest episodes of Supernatural, as we see Dean torture Alastair with the methods he learned while in hell. Meanwhile, Castiel’s loyalty to heaven begins to break when he starts doubting God’s orders. Uriel has lost faith that God’s still out there, but Castiel still clutches to his hope. In the episode, we also learn something crucial—Dean broke the first seal by giving in to Alastair’s torture while in hell, and in turn, torturing other doomed souls. The brother’s relationship this season is on tenterhooks, so this revelation about Dean is an important one—both brothers are suffering from traumatic experiences, leading to questionable choices made by the brothers.—CD

9. “Baby” (11×04)

“Baby” is not the first time Dean’s ‘67 Chevy Impala is used as a narrative device. However, it is the first episode to be told from the car’s perspective. This Season 11 episode breaks away from the traditional case-of-the-week structure to focus on the in-between moments. As Sam and Dean work a case involving vampire ghoul creatures, the travels, conversations, and decisions they make while inside the car take priority. This means that scenes we would typically cut to when solely focusing on the case, like interviewing witnesses or doing research, are cut out to focus on the more mundane aspects of Sam and Dean’s job. For a show in its 11th season at the time, “Baby” provided new context and emotional depth to not just the brothers, but also to an old car that’s seen some mileage.—KS

8. “As Time Goes By” (8×12)

At their worst, retcons are annoying bits of story that get thrown into episodes that totally undermine what came before it. At their best, they can expand the universe of a show even further. Already in its eighth season, Supernatural had a lot of history to contend with when they aired “As Time Goes By” and introduced the Men of Letters, a secret society holding the world’s knowledge of the supernatural. Enter Henry Winchester, Sam and Dean’s grandfather, who time travels to their time and convinces them to help him return to his so he can raise his son (John) and defeat Abaddon. This episode works for its focus on character-driven conflicts, painting a tragic story of loss, while also providing a gift in a surprising new connection to their father for Sam and Dean. Three Winchesters confront their own legacy, and gain new insights into a world they’re only beginning to understand. An example of a retcon done well, “As Time Goes By” changes the fabric of the show for the rest of the series.—KS

7. “Swan Song” (5×22)

“Swan Song,” the Season 5 finale, is the culmination of a 5-season arc laid out by show creator Eric Kripke, as well as being the showrunner’s own “swan song.” Lucifer’s taken control of Sam’s body and is ready to fight his brother and fellow archangel, Michael, a fight that will destroy the world. The episode’s framework with Chuck narrating gives the episode a proper finale feeling, while also emphasizing the love between the Winchesters, and why the strength of that bond is going to save the day. Even when it feels like fate is taking control, “Swan Song” leaves room for free will to prosper.—CD

6. “Home” (1×09)

In “Home”, Sam and Dean return to their childhood home in Lawrence, Kansas. Dean takes being back in Lawrence hard, especially when visiting his mother’s grave. This is a special episode because we get to see Sam and Dean step into their old childhood home, and connect us to Mary Winchester on a level we haven’t experienced before, providing emotional depth to the show’s established ghost hunts. Ironically, Mary’s ghost gives us more insight to the character than the few minutes we saw her alive in the pilot. Sam’s visions also really start manifesting here, and we finally get our first look at present-day John Winchester, who appears to be perfectly fine, despite Sam and Dean’s continued search for him. This revelation changed the direction of the seasonal arc as we knew it—John’s clearly not dead or dying, but his ominous warning to Missouri Mosley (another highlight of the episode!) creates an intriguing new plot thread to discover.—CD

5. “In My Time of Dying” (2×01)

Season 2 comes right of the gate with a banger of an episode in “In My Time of Dying.” Season 1’s car crash finale could have just led to an easy time jump, but instead, this premiere episode keeps the brothers and John in the hospital, with Dean in a coma. While Sam’s left to wait for his brother and his dad to get better, Dean wanders the hospital as a spirit in the in between realm, watching as Sam and John continuously argue about what to do. The episode is full of dramatic tension, and shows us the first instance of a demon deal, a hint at what’s to come down the line in Season 2. It also features the death of John Winchester, and sends the brothers on a new revenge path for answers, even as one of them keeps secrets.—KS

The CW

4. “Don’t Call Me Shurley” (11×20)

How do you pull off the return of a goofy character who disappeared six seasons ago? You make him God. But “Don’t Call Me Shurley” still had to convince us that the mostly fanon idea that Chuck the Prophet was actually God could work. Chuck’s full reappearance in Supernatural’s 11th season as the Almighty Father was accomplished through a tight narrative focus that captured the righteousness of higher beings and the strength of humanity. As we hear Chuck tell Metatron his story, he’s a completely different character from the bumbling and self-deprecating prophet of the lord we met in Season 4. Rob Benedict crafts a believable all-knowing persona for God, invoking a heavenly aurora of vulnerability that makes him relatable while still feeling untouchable. We thought we knew this character; instead, Chuck/God fling Supernatural into all new territory (a feat for a show in its 11th season), as the brothers confront the strength of their faith and the mystery of fate.—KS

3. “The French Mistake” (6×15)

“The French Mistake”is most known for hilariously shattering the fourth wall. Sam and Dean find themselves plopped into our world and into the lives of their actors, Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles. It’s a unique and comedic setup: the real actors are playing Sam and Dean like usual, but also playing a Sam and Dean who are playing Jared and Jensen. The episode breaks away from the season’s angst and somehow goes even more meta than the show has gone before. Containing some of the show’s best one-liners, “The French Mistake” succeeds precisely because it doesn’t take itself too seriously.—CD

2. “Faith” (1×12)

“Faith” is a great example of the characters driving the case-of-the-week, and not the other way around. In the episode’s cold open, Dean gets so severely hurt that he’s given only a short time to live. Foreshadowing how far the brothers will go for each other, Sam seeks out a faith healer, with Dean reluctantly following. Special guest star Julie Benz plays Layla, a wonderful one-off character that acts as a foil to Dean’s situation, giving him a connection that’s not his brother. It may be the first true time that a brother seriously confronts their own mortality, but it also features a fantastic sequence of a reaper chasing his victims to the tune of “(Don’t Fear) The Reaper” by Blue Oyster Cult.—KS

1. “Mystery Spot” (3×11)

No episode of Supernatural truly encapsulates what the show is all about better than “Mystery Spot.” Instantly quotable (“today’s Tuesday too!!) and hilariously tragic, this Season 3 episode took the Groundhog Day concept and ran with it, fitting the narrative perfectly to the plight of two brothers trying to escape death. Season 3’s underlying tone is a bit dark—Dean has a death sentence hanging over his head all season, while Sam desperately tries to save him. So how do you make your two characters prepare for one’s inevitable death? You kill him 103 times in a row. The montage of Dean’s deaths gets increasingly ridiculous, allowing Jensen Ackles’ comedic timing to be extra sharp this episode. But the episode also isn’t afraid to get real, and when that first Wednesday hits and sends Sam down a 6 month revenge path, “Mystery Spot” takes a turn for the dark. It’s a great foreshadow for how Sam will take Dean’s actual death at the end of Season 3, hidden inside the funniest episode of Supernatural.—KS