‘Scream’ review: The fifth installment of this slasher satire cuts deep

Though its title and plot give concern, the newest sequel in the iconic horror franchise, Scream, has new tricks (and knives) up its sleeve.

Ah yes, the soft reboot…the most feared phrase in modern Hollywood. Ever since the world flocked to the one-two punch of Jurassic World and Star Wars: The Force Awakens in 2015, major movie studios have been exploiting a whole new way of rehashing beloved franchises. Soft reboots usually feature new characters in pre-established movie universes having new adventures that directly or indirectly call back to the cherished memories of older installments, so much so that old characters and actors can pop by for an extra dose of nostalgia while the new crew sets up future movies.

Whether you’re taking a decades-old franchise and trying to wipe the memories of bad sequels with a new installment or trying to restart the popularity of a long-dormant property, soft reboots have been the guiding format of Hollywood blockbusters to a ridiculous degree. So much so that it’s ripe for ribbing and if any franchise seems fit to take a shot at soft reboots, Scream would probably be the one to do it.

So here’s Scream 5, and don’t let that single-word nostalgia baiting title on the poster or this review fool you, this is absolutely the fifth installment of the slasher satire. But it’s easy to see how this could be considered a soft reboot, as we’re back in the quiet town of Woodsboro that’s still filled with sarcastic high schoolers gossiping about the newest report of a masked killer who attacked young Tara (Jenna Ortega) while she’s home alone.

Hearing of the attack, her wayward older sister Sam (Melissa Barrera) rushes to her side with doting boyfriend Richie (Jack Quaid), as they try to unmask the assailant and how they might connect to her past. That search eventually ropes-in ex-sheriff Dewey Riley (David Arquette), morning show host Gale Weathers (Courteney Cox) and Woodsboro’s celebrity victim Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell), who all try to fight the terror of the newest Ghostface killer.

Though its title, setting, and inclusion of legacy characters implies this to be another dreaded soft reboot, rest assured that Scream 5 isn’t desperate to pander to nostalgia and is more focused on telling a new story with the spirit of the franchise in mind. In fact, the satire in this entry’s script by James Vanderbilt (Zodiac, Murder Mystery) and Guy Busick (Ready or Not, Castle Rock) pokes fun at the mindset of producers (and fans) who greenlight soft reboots made through the franchise’s in-universe horror hit Stab.

Though that element is mostly a background feature in the movie as a whole, the mystery behind the new Ghostface and how it ties to Sam’s character drama have weight and are more than worthy of investment through the near two-hour runtime. It’s admirable how the script uses its legacy characters more as garnish to the story and not as distracting fan service that stops the movie dead in its tracks. On the other hand, it also makes the cast a bit bloated and hard to remember anyone else’s names aside from Sam, Tara, Richie, and the original trio.

Paramount Pictures

Franchise lovers don’t need to feel violated by the movie’s rejection of fan service as there are still a handful of classic movie references, characters who sound too smart for their own good and the trademark cluttered finale with a villain monologue and exposition dump that likely falls apart if you think about it for more than 20 seconds. While the prior Scream movies have billed themselves as horror movies, the quippy dialogue and energetic performances have made them equally enjoyable as comedies.

Advertisement

Scream 5, on the other hand, may be the most grounded entry in the series through the dead-serious commitment from the actors and the execution of the action. It’s also the bloodiest of the franchise with more brutal slicing and intense physical stunt work, likely motivated by Ready or Not directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, who’ve also mastered the art of effective jump scares like franchise founder Wes Craven. As tired as jump scares are, Scream 5 thrives by the perfect placement of open doors and cabinets blocking the frame so that Ghostface can pop-out at a moment’s notice. It even plays with the classic rising string section in the score to keep you guessing how the goofy-looking specter will show up.

Whether it’s for comedy or drama, the cast of Scream 5 are up for anything. Tara Carpenter knows how the Scream openings work and has no trouble setting the tone with terror and pain. Melissa Barrera also knows the tone needed to lead a Scream movie, handling the more emotional scenes with the same ease that Neve Campbell did (which is needed given Campbell has very little to do here). Jack Quaid, meanwhile, has cinematic adorability in his blood (his mom is Meg Ryan) and can serve as the audience avatar for newcomers to the franchise. Dewey Riley has been the franchise’s dorky heart since its inception and David Arquette has slowly but surely been adding layers to him with each new installment.

Paramount Pictures

Scream 5 sees Arquette make Dewey all grown up and the slasher equivalent of an aging cowboy wanting one last ride of justice in his broken town. If that sounds goofy…well first, remember what movie you’re watching. Second, Arquette uses the age on his face to give Dewey more depth than ever before. Not that the movie needs to be longer, but there is a wish of more time for the new crop of scrappy Woodsboro high schoolers played by a talented group of fresh faces including Dylan Minnette (13 Reasons Why), Jasmin Savoy Brown (Yellowjackets), Mason Gooding (Booksmart) and Mikey Madison (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood).

Even with a new creative team behind the wheel and hints of nostalgia baiting, it’s damn-near miraculous that the Scream franchise still had enough gas in the tank to make something this good. It’s entirely functional as a standalone entry to the series while also honoring (and even challenging) the spirit of the prior entries. Those sizable elements are topped off with a dollop of surprising drama and some of the best violence a modern slasher has ever had. Scream 5 likely won’t change Hollywood’s focus on soft reboots, but there’s hope that audiences might have a laugh with the movie and the fallacy of soft reboots as a whole. We can only scream in anger for so long.

Advertisement

Scream is now playing in theaters everywhere. You can watch the trailer here.