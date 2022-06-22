Featured

The 60 best LGBTQ+ films of the 21st Century so far

A24/Sony Pictures Classics/NEON/United Artists
TYF Staff

We're just a bunch of young folks writing about film, TV, music, books & video games. Sometimes we do group posts or posts from visiting writers like the one you just read. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram: @TheYoungFolks

Previous Article5 Reasons “The Summer I Turned Pretty” TV Show is Less Problematic than the Book
No Newer Articles