House of the Dragon After Show S1 E8: “The Lord of the Tides” [Podcast]

It’s Viserys’ swan song, and what a final episode it is. “The Lord of the Tides” has plenty of great family drama and the same politicking that Game of Thrones is known for. Someone even loses their head!

Jose Cordova is back as my guest this week. Our discussion is a long one but we do try to figure out whether or not Alicent killed Dyana, though director Geeta Vasant Patel says Dyana is definitely alive. Still, it’s played ambiguously enough that we thought it was worth a discussion.

“The Lord of the Tides” was written by Eileen Shim and directed by Geeta Vasant Patel. It stars Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Rhys Ifans, Eve Best, Wil Johnson, Harry Collett, Tom Glynn-Carney, Ewan Mitchell, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, and Elliot Grihault.

House of the Dragon airs every Sunday at 8 p.m. CST on HBO and HBO Max. New episodes of House of the Dragon After Show drop every Wednesday on Spotify.