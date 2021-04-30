Books

May 2021 New Book Releases: Timely novels and endearing rom-coms

Little, Brown Books / Penguin Random House / Macmillan / HarperCollins / Simon & Schuster
Brianna Robinson

Brianna Robinson is a book publicist and Sarah Lawrence College alum. She lives in New York with too many books and two enthusiastic dachshunds named after a family member, dead presidents and one actor. You can find her on twitter @blrobins2.

Previous Article‘Between Perfect and Real’ review: The sweet sorrow of coming out in Ray Stoeve’s debut
Next Article'The Mitchells vs. the Machines' review: An imaginative milestone for animation