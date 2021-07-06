Sadie Sink gets up to some ‘stranger things’ in this trailer for Netflix’s ‘Fear Street Part 2: 1978’

The first in the trilogy, Fear Street Part 1: 1994, hit Netflix on July 2 and felt like a typical slasher film geared toward teens. Now Netflix returns with the second installment, Fear Street Part 2: 1978, which looks just as gory and horrifying as the first part in the series. Netflix released its official trailer on July 5.

Part 2 of Fear Street takes place in Shadyside, circa 1978. Characters in 1994 frequently made references to a previous axe-murderer in their town, one of many possessed Shadysiders they have to contend with. Thus, 1978 explores the story behind this murderer roaming a summer camp, and it certainly looks promising.

Some viewers of the 1978 trailer claim that, while ‘Part 1’ of the trilogy may have been a bit cliché, that didn’t stop them from enjoying the first film. Many believe 1978 will be even more exciting.

Judging from the trailer, 1978 looks like it carries over some typical slasher film tropes of the era (the most obvious being Friday the 13th from 1980). When the teens attend Camp Nightwing, the aforementioned, possessed Shadysider is out on the loose with the urge to kill. The deranged killer wears a mask covering his entire face and holds an axe, similar to the bad guy from The Hatchet.

Friday the 9th?

The film notably stars Sadie Sink as Ziggy Berman (she also plays Maxine on Netflix’s premiere series, Stranger Things), Emily Rudd as Cindy Berman (known for her role in The Romanoffs and Olive Forever), and Ryan Simpkins as Alice (Pride and Glory, A Single Man, and Revolutionary Road).

The Fear Street trilogy is based on R.L Stine’s best-selling horror book series. Some other film adaptations of Stine’s work include When Good Ghouls Go Bad (2001), The Haunting Hour: Don’t Think About It (2007), Mostly Ghostly: Who Let the Ghosts Out? (2008), Mostly Ghostly: Have You Met My Ghoulfriend? (2014), Goosebumps (2015), and Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween (2018). Leigh Janiak, who previously directed Honeymoon, directed all three films in the Fear Street film trilogy.

For anyone who enjoys watching a teen-geared horror film with a whole bunch of gore, Fear Street Part 2: 1978 may be a great choice to watch on Friday night.

Fear Street Part 2: 1978 will stream on Netflix starting Friday, July 9. You can watch the official trailer here.

Advertisement